CASCADE COUNTY - Families in the Electric City may soon see more options for their kids’ education as the Bass Clef School of Music & Fine Arts goes private, adding K-12 programs for Fall 2020.
Owner Timothy Bass said he pushed plans for the expansion one year ahead, after hearing parents’ safety concerns on COVID-19. On top of its usual art-focus, Bass Clef will feature lessons in agriculture, business and robotics to name a few.
“We wanted to be kind of a one-stop-shop for everything,” said Bass. They act as alternatives for families preferring smaller class sizes amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.
“That’s going to be a big plus for the safety and the health [of students] and easing the minds of the families,” he said.
With face-to-face and digital classes available, parents can switch between either option depending on their preference.
“[The curriculum] has the ability to go online seamlessly without any hiccups,” said Bass, “so they can be at home doing their coursework or they can be in person.”
For Bass, social distancing remains a priority, with a maximum of 15 students per class.
“We’ve actually put together a COVID plan in general for our Fall, so that our students still get what they need and they can stay safe at the same time...Children are our future,” said Marcy Kilpatrick, an administrator & instructor at the school.
Once it starts on Sept. 7, the academic year follows a schedule based on Great Falls Public Schools’ model. You can find more updates as they become available on the school’s official website.