Great Falls Fire announces Fire Prevention Essay winners

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On Monday, Great Falls Fire Rescue announced the winners of the first-ever Great Falls Fire Rescue Fire Prevention Essay contest.
Though the Great Falls Fire Rescue Fire Prevention Essay contest is in its first year, they plan to make it an annual contest where local youth write a 500-word essay on a fire prevention topic for Fire Prevention Month.
The topic for the essay this year was what does fire prevention mean to you and your community.
The 2021 Great Falls Fire Rescue Fire Prevention Essay winners are:
- Benjamin Brown
- Ethan Janusz
- Amara Ochsner
According to a release, the three winners will participate in a ceremony at Fire Station 1 on Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. where they will have the opportunity to present their essays to members of the GFFR and the community.
There will also be an award ceremony to celebrate theSE winners and their accomplishment.