GREAT FALLS- Western states continue to battle wildfires and now one state is calling for help from the Great Falls Fire Department.
This morning Great Falls Fire Rescue received a call from the state DES officer saying that southern California was in need of type 6 fire engines, but unfortunately, GFFR says they are not capable of helping out.
According to the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, states are allowed to request or provide any mutual aid resources to other states for any disaster.
In this situation, crews at Great Falls Fire Rescue would have to commit to 16 days, and Interim Chief Jeremy Jones believes his staff isn’t large enough to take on the task.
“To pull a few more resources and have them not be able to report for duty for 16 days would just be tasking, and then you double that with the COVID that’s ongoing, and if we were to have employees be quarantined because we were to come in contact or be exposed to someone… the chances of depleting our workforce just did not weigh the need to send people,” says Jones.
Great Falls Fire Rescue has been involved in the program for a few years and so far, they have not been able to send out crews into different states. Jones says changes in the fire department are anticipated so that they’re prepared.
“We will be appointing a fire chief in the next 45 to 60 days, and then depending on how those positions shakeout will be how many we hire. Preferably we’ll hire all candidates to fill positions at one time.”
If positions began to fill up, Jones says there is a good chance their staff will be able to take on these tasks in the future.