Great Falls, Mont. – A fire in Great Falls Monday morning is under investigation for suspected foul play.
At 4:47 Monday morning, Great Falls Fire Rescue’s D Platoon responded to a working structure fire at 1410 14th St S. Engine 1 arrived on scene at 4:50.
They found the rear of the house was heavily involved in fire, and the fire had burned through the roof near the kitchen.
From video footage obtained, the fire is suspected to have been set intentionally. The Great Falls Fire Rescue Fire Prevention Bureau and the Great Falls Police Department are currently working to identify the suspect.
There was only one occupant in the home at the time of the fire. She and her dog were able to make it out safely.
The occupant had three cats living in the house, D Platoon was able to rescue one of the cats. The other two are unaccounted for at this time.
The main power line in the backyard was burnt in half. The power line was still live, causing a hazard for firefighters. The gas main had also been compromised and was feeding the fire. The platoon got the fire under control at 5:35.
The American Red Cross has been notified.
