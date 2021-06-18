GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) has announced the launch of its first hands-on, interactive Great Falls Fire Rescue Citizen’s Academy.

The academy will run over the course of eight evenings from September 2 through October 21.

The academy will cover a wide variety of topics, including auto extrication, technical rope rescue, hazardous materials mitigation, Advanced Life Support skills and EMS, search & rescue, and multiple live-fire evolutions.

“After years of watching Great Falls MT Police Department successfully conduct Citizens Academies and seeing Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner's Office get theirs rolling a couple of years ago, we decided to join the fray and offer the GFFR Citizens Academy as a fully-interactive experience,” GFFR wrote in a release.

Participants selected for the academy will be issued protective gear, taught how to use it, and closely instructed and supervised by experienced GFFR fire officers throughout the academy and allowed to participate in all drills (auto extrication, live fire, rescue operations, etc.) to their comfort level.

Spots for the academy are limited.

If you are interested in attending, you can send an email requesting information and an application to sklippenes@greatfallsmt.net