CASCADE COUNTY - As Great Falls Fire Rescue continues tackling different calls and emergencies across the city, firefighters said they’re getting a new fire truck to help them out without using any taxpayer dollars.
With a shorter wheelbase for tackling tighter areas and the ability to carry 750 gallons of water, GFFR bought the nearly $500,000 pumper after applying for a grant with help from city Planning and Community Development.
Before the purchase, fire crews weren’t actively looking to buy a new truck, said Assistant Fire Chief Jeremy Jones. However, they couldn’t miss out when city officials learned about possible funding from community development block grants at a conference.
“Some community development block grant funding can be utilized to support different areas, [with] one of them being fire stations if they fall within the LMI area, which is low to moderate income,” said Jones.
When it arrives in early June, the pumper replaces one of Fire Station #4’s older trucks, which will serve as a backup vehicle in GFFR’s reserve fleet.