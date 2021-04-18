GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Roughly 30 residents are displaced after a fire started in the basement of an apartment building on the corner of 7th St. 1st Ave N.
Three Great Falls Fire Rescue trucks were on scene with one blocking the road along with a Great Falls Police Patrol vehicle.
Great Falls Fire Rescue tells us the fire started around 5:00 pm Sunday in the basement.
The American Red Cross is offering shelter and a place to stay if needed for residents of the building as utilities to the building have been turned off for the night.
People are asked to avoid the area to give crews room to operate safely.
At this time the cause of the fire is unknown and investigators will begin work Sunday night.
