Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches at lower elevations and 5 to 10 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow may freeze on power lines and cause isolated power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock, please visit our webpage and select Local Programs, then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&