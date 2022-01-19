GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Fee Schedule for Great Falls Fire Rescue was revised at a Great Falls City Commission meeting on Jan. 18.
At the end of the hearing, Resolution 10436 was passed, adding a $100 fee that can be charged per City Ordinance 3233 for repeated false alarm violations.
Fees have also been added for the repeated failure to correct fire code violations found during annual life safety inspections or in the Inspection, Testing and Maintenance process for life safety systems.
Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) says its Fire Prevention Bureau will conduct life safety inspections for the businesses within the jurisdiction of the City of Great Falls.
These life safety inspections are conducted as part of the City of Great Falls Safety Inspection Certificate Program (Title 5 of the City of Great Falls).
According to GFFR, the following fee schedule will be applied for life safety inspections:
- First inspection is at no cost as the fee is covered by the cost of the Safety Inspection Certificate.
- If a violation or violations are found, a second inspection will be conducted at no cost.
- If a third inspection is required and the violations have not been corrected at that time, a $200 fee can be assessed.
- If a fourth inspection is required and the violations have not been corrected at that time, a $300 fee can be assessed.
- If a fifth inspection is required and the violations have not been corrected at that time, the business will be referred to the City Attorney’s office to proceed forward with 15.9.050 Violation-penalty of the city code.
Per Ordinance 3237 of the City of Great Falls, Inspection, Testing and Maintenance reports for life safety systems shall be submitted through the city’s online reporting vendor. If life safety systems are found to be deficient, these systems will fall under the same fee schedule as the life safety inspections:
- First notice of deficiencies, no fee charged.
- First, follow up on deficiencies, no fee charged.
- Second, follow up on deficiencies, if deficiencies are not corrected, a $200 fee can be assessed.
- Third, follow up on deficiencies, if deficiencies are not corrected, a $300 fee can be assessed.
- Fourth, follow up on deficiencies, if deficiencies are not corrected, the business will be turned over to the City Attorney’s office to proceed forward with 15.9.060Violation-penalty of the city code.
“The Fire Code Official has the ability to develop a plan of correction with the business after the annual inspection or the Inspection, Testing and Maintenance process has been implemented,” GFFR said.”If the annual inspection or the Inspection, Testing and Maintenance process identifies necessary corrections, compliance timeframes will be set forth in a plan of correction.”
“The Fire Code Official may amend the plan of correction timeframes if the business was unable to meet requirements due to unforeseen circumstances, valid project delays, or other reasons deemed reasonable by the Fire Code Official. In the event the business disregarded the plan of correction and made no effort to become compliant, the Fire Code Official may proceed with the appropriate administrative penalties as outlined”
Those who would like to can submit appeals in writing to the city Board of appeals (Chapter 9 of the City Code of the City of Great Falls).
