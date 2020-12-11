GREAT FALLS- Robert Shupe has been named the next Assistant Fire Chief, and Mike McIntosh has been named as the City's next Fire Marshal in Great Falls
Fire Chief Jeremy Jones announced Shupe and McIntosh’s appointments Friday.
Shupe is replacing Jeremy Jones, who was promoted to Fire Chief in October, and McIntosh replaces Dirk Johnson, who retired in October.
Great Falls Fire Rescue says Shupe joined the City of Great Falls as a firefighter in 1995, and over the past 25 years, he has successfully moved through the Great Falls Fire Rescue ranks, including earning the rank of Firefighter First Class, Captain, and Battalion Chief.
McIntosh joined the City of Great Falls as a firefighter in 2003. He has spent the last seven years in the Fire Prevention Division and was a Captain prior to his promotion to Fire Marshal according to GFFR.
"The Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshal are crucial positions that ensure public safety by providing operational oversight and code enforcement. With the promotion and appointment of these two positions, the Great Falls Fire Rescue Administration Division is now at full strength,” stated Chief Jones.
