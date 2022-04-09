GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A garage door and a pick-up truck were damaged in fires on 13th Ave. South Saturday.
Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) and the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) responded to the fires that were reported at 1024 13th Ave. South.
GFFR reports and investigation found the fires caused minor damage to a garage door and to the bed of a pick-up truck.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fires.
A release from GFFR referred to the fires as arson.
At this time, GFFR and GFPD are working to identify the suspects who set the fires.
GFFR says more information will be released when possible.
