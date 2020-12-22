GREAT FALLS- With Christmas just days away, Great Falls Fire Rescue hosts their first-ever reverse holiday parade to celebrate the holiday season.
Despite not having the Parade of Lights event this year, GFFR was able to team up with other responders and host their own parade, with a different twist.
Bright cheery lights were displayed by the emergency vehicles and the city Christmas tree. Those driving by expressed their Christmas spirit by waving and honking.
Not only did this reverse parade bring smiles to many faces, but it also left responders with joy in their hearts.
Great Falls Fire Rescue says they will be partnering with multiple businesses around town to kick-off another Christmas event.