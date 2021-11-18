GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A new ambulance has come into service for Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR).
The new Type III ambulance was added to GFFR’s fleet through a grant from the City of Great Falls Community Development Block Grant program.
With the new addition, GFFR now has two ambulances that are fully Advanced Life Support equipped.
According to GFFR, they both have onboard inverters in the event an isolate or ventilator needs to be plugged in, have the newest in cardiac monitor technology, mechanical CPR devices (LUCAS), and advanced airway equipment.
GFFR says that as an EMS system, they are lucky to have this new force.