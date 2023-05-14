GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Multiple units in an apartment building are unlivable after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon.
Just after 12:00 pm Sunday, Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) was called out to an apartment fire on 5th St. S.
Upon arrival, crews found a second floor apartment on fire.
All occupants were out of the building when they arrived, and crews made entry to the second floor apartment where they encountered heavy smoke and moderate fire conditions.
According to GFFR, the fire was under control by 12:13 pm, and fire was kept to the apartment of origin.
The fire caused major damage to the apartment it started in, and three other apartments are considered unlivable due to smoke damage.
Much of the rest of the building also suffered from smoke damage.
No occupants or firefighters were injured as a result of the fire.
GFFR reports the cause of the fire has been determined to be the failure of equipment/electrical source.
