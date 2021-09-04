GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) responded to a fire on 5th Ave. southwest early Saturday morning.
When crews arrived on scene they found the front of a house fully involved in flames.
The main body of the fire was found in the area of the front porch and kitchen and crews were able to control the fire and keep it from spreading to other structures.
The occupants of the house were not home at the time of the fire, however, two cats were found to be deceased.
GFFR reports the house is considered a total loss.
At this time the cause of the fire is undetermined.