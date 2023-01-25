GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue crews responded to multiple calls Tuesday afternoon.
Crews responded to a car fire on Park Dr. N just after 12:00 pm and found a vacant silver Pontiac with a small fire in the passenger compartment.
The fire was quickly extinguished, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Shortly after that, another fire was reported in a detached garage on 5th Ave. S.
A garage was found to be fully involved and the fire was quickly knocked down by crews before it spread to nearby structures.
No injuries were reported, and the garage is considered a total loss.
A third fire was reported at the Airway Motel on 14th St. SW at 3:20 pm.
Unit 6 at the motel was found to have smoke stained windows when crews first arrived on scene, and inside the unit, crews were met with high heat and heavy fire conditions.
The fire was contained at 3:45 pm and it did not spread spread to the rest of the motel.
A person who was in the unit when the fire happened was able to make it out without any serious injuries.
Great Falls Fire Rescue reports the cause of the fire was determined to be overloaded extension cords.
As a result of the fire, utilities for the motel have been shut off, and arrangements are being made with the American Red Cross to find lodging for all the occupants of the motel.
