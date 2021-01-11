Great Falls Fire Rescue responds to chlorine gas leak at Malteurop

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TUESDAY NIGHT TO
9 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Cascade and Judith Basin.
* WHEN...From midnight Tuesday night to 9 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Some power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds develop late Tuesday with the
strongest winds expected to occur on Wednesday as a cold front
moves through the region.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&