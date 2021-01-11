Great Falls Fire Rescue responds to chlorine gas leak at Malteurop
GREAT FALLS, Mont.- The following has been shared by the Great Falls Fire Rescue Incident Command Team on Facebook:
"GREAT FALLS FIRE RESCUE INCIDNT INFORMATION RLEASE:
Great Falls, MT- Hazardous Material crews are on the scene of a chlorine gas leak at Malteurop. Great Falls Fire Rescue crews in conjunction with Malterop employees are addressing the issue inside the structure at this time with more information to follow. Please avoid the area to allow for responders to mitigate the scene."
Right now it's not clear if anyone has been hurt. The malt manufacturer is located at 2800 Great Bear Avenue in Great Falls.
 
Malteurop's website says they started operating in Great Falls in 2005.
 
 
According to epa.gov, "Malteurop North America, Inc. is working to control wastewater discharges that generate high levels of toxic gas in the City’s sewer system." 
 
 

