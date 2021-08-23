GREAT FALLS, Mont. - This past weekend Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) responded to a series of calls at a grain facility for fires that occurred within one of the main grain bins.
According to a release, the original fire was caused by an auger motor that overheated at the base of the bin, causing a small amount of grain to smolder.
While facility staff was transferring the smoldering grain from the bin to the loading dock, a small amount of grain flashed and caught fire. Staff quickly extinguished the fire, and no injuries or damage was sustained.
GFFR crews established fire lines and sprayed the grain as the remainder was removed from the grain bin.
Hours later, after GFFR crews cleared the scene, the grain facility staff attempted to start the system to begin filling trucks when they had a hang up of grain in the main silo. A staff member poked the grain with a stick, once again causing the grain to flare up.
GFFR crews were dispatched to the scene; on arrival, they found no active fire, and no injuries or damage sustained by the staff.
Staff members are working to address the remainder of the smoldering grain by using industry standard techniques. They are monitoring the situation and will keep GFFR apprised.