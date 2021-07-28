GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) responded to the Sletten Cancer Center for a small Chlorine Dioxide spill.
GFFR reports the spill was found in the basement of the Sletten Cancer Center and was caused by a faulty container that the product was stored in that began to leak when it was moved.
The spill was isolated to a mechanical room in the basement and posed no threat to the occupants and patients inside the building.
Hazmat technicians with GFFR made two entries into the area to stop the leak and absorb what was spilled so a clean-up contractor could come to clean up the spill in its entirety.
A team from Libby completed the remediation efforts.
No injuries were reported, and treatments at the center continued as hazmat crews stopped and contained the spill.
Air monitoring continued throughout the event to ensure the safety of the occupants.
A clean-up crew is scheduled to arrive Wednesday evening and GFFR has representatives on scene to ensure the area remains stable and no one enters the area of the spill.