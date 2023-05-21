Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Eastern, North Central, and portions of Central Montana, which is in effect until 9:00AM 5/22/2023 due to elevated particulate levels from wildfire smoke This alert will be updated again at 9:00AM 5/22/2023. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 9:00Am, Particulate levels in Malta are Very Unhealthy As of 9:00Am, Particulate levels in Lewistown are Unhealthy As of 9:00Am, Particulate levels in Cut Bank and Great Falls are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups As of 9:00Am, Particulate levels in Billings, Broadus, Sidney are Moderate When air quality is Very Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid any outdoor activity; everyone else should avoid prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us

...Strong thunderstorms impact portions of north-central and central Montana this evening... At 615 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms developing and moving eastward across the region at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea size hail and brief heavy downpours. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH