GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Just before 10:00 pm Saturday, firefighters were called out to a report of a trailer home on fire across from the Lido Bar, with the fire spreading to a nearby trailer and trees.
Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) reports crews had to take a longer response route as a train was crossing at the Central Ave. W bridge, and another crew was taking a patient to the hospital at the time of the fire.
Due to the length of the response, the amount of involvement of the trailers and other incidents within the city, a second alarm was called for, and off duty personnel were called in.
All crews were on scene and the fire was put under control at 10:31 pm.
No occupants were found in any of the trailers at the time of the fire and no injuries were sustained by crews.
According to GFFR, the main trailer that was on fire is considered a total loss, and the exposure trailer suffered moderate fire damage. No other trailers were affected by the fire.
An investigation found the trailers were supposed to be vacant and had the utilities shut off, however, squatters were living in three of the five trailers on the property.
“With squatters taking up residency in the main fire trailer, they accumulated a large amount of garbage and other items in and around the trailer making fire suppression efforts difficult,” GFFR said.
GFFR’s Fire Prevention Bureau is working with the Great Falls Police Department on determining the cause of the fire and more information will be released as it becomes available
