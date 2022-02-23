GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) has wrapped up their investigation into a house fire on 13th St. and 5th Ave S. in the Electric City, ruling the cause as accidental.
Deputy Fire Marshal, Bob Wiench, says crews responded to the home at 1:40 P.M. on Feb. 22, and on arrival, they saw smoke and flames coming out of the front of the home.
Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly before entering the home and rescuing two dogs.
"This shift yesterday, which was D-Shift, did an amazing job. There were two dogs in the house and when we last seen them they were running, jumping, and playing out in the snow," said Wiench.
No other injuries were reported and the house didn't suffer any major structural damage.
Wiench says the house is salvageable and has been turned back over to the owner.
