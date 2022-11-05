GREAT FALLS, Mont. - High winds blew through the Electric City Saturday, giving fire crews a busy day.
Great Falls Fire Rescue reports they have responded to a structure fire on the southwest side of town as well as multiple downed lines and trees.
They shared a photo from one incident, where a downed line ignited a shed, trees and a fence.
A High Wind Warning is in effect for a large part of Montana.
The National Weather Service is reporting gusts as high as 55 miles-per-hour in the area.
