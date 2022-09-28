Press release from Great Falls Fire Rescue
Great Falls, Montana — Great Falls Fire Rescue is releasing information for Michael Kuntz Memorial Service.
The Michael Kuntz Memorial Service will take place at 3:00 PM, September 30th, 2022, at the Mansfield Theater located in the Great Falls Civic Center.
Friday, September 30, 2022, after Great Falls High’s Homecoming Parade, the following street will be closed from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM - Park Drive S., from Central Ave to 1st Ave S. See the attached map with the highlighted closed road.
Public can begin to arrive around 2:00 PM. Doors will open for seating in the theater after 2:20 PM. The memorial service will begin promptly at 3:00 PM. A reception will follow the Michael KuntzMemorial Service in the Mansfield Convention Center.
At 2:10 PM, a procession will be leaving from Fire Station 1 and will proceed to Central Avenue, continue west until Park Drive, and end at the Civic Center. See the attached map with the highlighted procession route.
Parking is limited. Great Falls Fire Rescue encourages those attending to plan on potential traffic delays due to the homecoming parade and traffic for the Michael Kuntz Memorial Service potentially overlapping.
Parking may be available at the following locations and can be found on the attached Parking Map:
Whitter Park on the south side (has 4 ADA spots)
Margaret Park on the north side (has 6 ADA spots)
Electric City Water Park Lot (accessed from River Drive)
West Lot (accessed from River Drive behind the Children's Museum)
Limited lots by Great Falls Police Department
Metered parking on Central Avenue and the other streets east of the facility
A private celebration of life will be held at the Hi-Ho Tavern located at 2600 10th Ave. S. after 6:00 PM. The Michael Kuntz Celebration of Life will be for family, close friends and members of the fire service, law enforcement and emergency medical services.
Flower arrangements for the Michael Kuntz Memorial Service are established with:
- Life in Bloom (406)403-6734
- My Viola Floral Studio (406)771-6828
