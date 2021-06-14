...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
TUESDAY NIGHT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 113, 115, 117, AND 118...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative, which is in effect from
9 AM Tuesday to midnight MDT Tuesday night.
* AFFECTED AREA...Hill and Blaine Counties, Chouteau and Fergus
Counties, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest
Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena
National Forest.
* TEMPERATURES...In the upper 80s to near 100.
* WINDS...Zones 113 and 115 South to southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph will shift to the west in the afternoon.
Zones 117 and 118 Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Red Flag Warning.
&&