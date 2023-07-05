The following is a press release from the Great Falls Fire Rescue:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue’s B Platoon had a busy 4th of July. B Platoon responded to 22 calls for service. Of these calls for service, GFFR responded to seven calls related directly to fireworks.
At 12:37 am GFFR responded to a fire at 3325 4th Ave NW where fireworks caught the front of the house on fire. B Platoon’s Engine 2 crew arrived on scene at 12:44 am and had the fire under control at 12:48 am. Engine 2 was able to keep the fire to the front of the house, no injuries occurred as a result of the fire.
GFFR responded to five dumpster fires that were a result of improperly disposed of fireworks. The first dumpster fire came in at 11:08 pm, the last dumpster fire occurred just after shift exchange this morning at 8:02 am.
GFFR responded to one fireworks related emergency medical call. A male had his thumb blown off by a fire work. GFFR and GFEMS treated the patient and transported him to Benefis East.
