GREAT FALLS- A virtual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will be held by Great Falls Fire Rescue in conjunction with the Great Falls Police Department and Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.
The ceremony will be this Friday, September 11 at 7:45 am and will not be open to the public due to COVID-19.
"To protect our first responders from COVID-19 exposure, we will air the ceremony live on Facebook," stated Interim Fire Chief Jeremy Jones. "We encourage the public to watch the virtual ceremony in honor of those that paid the ultimate sacrifice 19 years ago and for the first responders that continue to serve today in this time of uncertainty."
You can watch the live-stream of the ceremony on the Great Falls Fire Rescue Facebook here, Great Falls Police Department Facebook here or on the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office Facebook here.