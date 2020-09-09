Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR RICHARD REID, 61-YEAR-OLD, WHITE MALE, 6 FOOT 2, 220 POUNDS, GRAY HAIR, HAZEL EYES, USUALLY WEARS WESTERN SHIRT AND BOOTS. RICHARD WAS LAST SEEN JULY 21ST AT DECKER TRUCK STOP. HE LEFT ON FOOT AFTER QUITTING HIS JOB UNEXPECTEDLY. HE SENT A "GOODBYE" MESSAGE TO HIS FAMILY. IT IS BELIEVED RICHARD IS SUICIDAL AND MAY CAUSE HARM TO HIMSELF. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON RICHARD REID PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406 552-6300 OR CALL 911. THANK YOU.