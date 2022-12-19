GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Fit Republic has announced it is closing its' Great Falls location on Saturday, December 31st, 2022.
The organization says existing memberships will be transferred to the local Planet Fitness gym, located at 726 10th Ave South, Great Falls, MT 59405.
Fit Republic says there will be no disruptions to memberships.
- FR members who pay dues between December 1st & December 17th will be directly billed by Planet Fitness starting January 17th, 2023.
- FR Members who pay dues between December 18th & December 31st will be directly billed by Planet Fitness starting February 17th, 2023.
- Annul fees will remain the same and will be billed on the first of the month following members' current annual fee date.
- All FR members will revert to one of the two membership plans offered by Planet Fitness, and should expect to be paying less than their current FR membership rate.
Any questions or concerns prior to the 31st should be directed to greatfalls@fitrepublic.com.
Any questions or concerns after the 31st should be director to Planet Fitness at 406-641-2111 or greatfalls.mt@planetfitness.com.
