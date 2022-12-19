Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be coldest Wednesday night through early Thursday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&

