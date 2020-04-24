GREAT FALLS - As businesses gear up to start again on Monday, the owner of a local game store said he’s keeping his doors temporarily closed while preparing for a reopening in early May.
The week-long delay gives returning staff time to train and wipe down store surfaces based on Governor Bullock’s directives that include a specific cleaning plan, said Lee Wiegand, who runs Let’s Play Games and Toys (LPGAT) downtown.
In the meantime, LPGAT plans on starting up curbside pickup again for purchases on April 27th, since businesses in Montana will no longer fall under ‘essential/non-essential’ by then.
Additionally, the store will continue making deliveries through its partnership with Blacked Out 406, a company known for its taxi and limo services.
While adjustments made during the coronavirus pandemic haven’t been easy for Wiegand and his team, the owner said he’s thankful for local support he’s gotten throughout.
“From all our regular people that come in all the time [to] new customers [who] have come in, the support we’ve got from the Great Falls community has been fantastic,” said Wiegand.
Curbside and delivery services will go on once the store reopens, but spaces for board games and group events will remain closed indefinitely as a safety measure, since they’d normally require players to sit close to one another.