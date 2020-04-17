GREAT FALLS - With the coronavirus pandemic forcing non-essential businesses to close their doors, one local gaming store is finding new ways to keep itself afloat.
For a while, Let’s Play Games & Toys (LPGAT) had curbside service, allowing customers to make orders online before picking up their purchases right in front of the store. However, that’s no longer the case.
According to a release from the Department of Health and Human Services, anyplace considered a craft and hobby stores, like LPGAT, was considered as non-essential. According to Store Owner Lee Weigand, he learned about the classification closer to Easter weekend.
“We got a phone call from an employee at the Cascade [City-County] Health Department telling us we could no longer provide curbside pickup and home delivery,” Weigand explained.
Up to that point, Weigand said he’d take precautions whenever he had a curbside order or delivery to make, letting customers know their items were ready without meeting with them face-to-face. However, with those options now out of the picture, Weigand reached out to city and state officials, asking about possibly shifting his store shelves.
“A lot of people are diversifying their inventory to do things and I asked if it’d be okay if I turned half of my store into a grocery store,” Weigand said. “You know, sell canned goods, bread and milk. We have a cooler inside.”
Those efforts fell through, but eventually the owner said a taxi service he knew of came to mind: BlackedOut 406. Not long after, they formed a partnership once they got the go-ahead from Governor Bullock’s office on Tuesday.
“We got together with BlackedOut 406 and we set up a delivery service through them,” said Weigand.
The service allows LPGAT to continue running, but even so, Weigand said he feels frustrated when open stores like Walmart sell products similar to his.
“You can go to anyplace that sells puzzles and games on the same day and that’s fine, but it’s dangerous to come here to get my toys and puzzles from me,” he said.
CCHD Health Officer Trisha Gardner said that grocery places are considered essential because of the food and supplies they sell. As for the situations similar to LPGAT, she said health officials are trying to limit unnecessary face-to-face contact as much as possible.