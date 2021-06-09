GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Our Little Miss Competition has been at the forefront of children's pageants since 1962.

Their philosophy is to give children an outlet to express themselves and their talents.

Elizabeth Ortiz has only been in Montana since January 2021, but in those few months - judges at the state competition saw that Treasure State spirit in her and crowned her Montana Royalty.

She won awards for Montana's sweetheart, prettiest eyes, prettiest hair, and the prettiest smile.

The 10-year-old is originally from Florida and has been doing pageants for nearly 6 years.

She did take a break when her mom deployed, but overall her mom says these pageants have helped her blossom.

"When she first started she was so shy, she would like hold on to my hand and want me to walk out with her, and I would have to like pry her hand off of me and be like 'you have to go out on your own.' And she would walk out, you could tell she was really stiff and shy. Now she walks out there with so much confidence. She even helps the younger girls as well - when she sees that they're shy or they're scared, she goes up to them and she's like 'it's okay, you just have to go out there and smile," said her mom, Abigail McNair.

Elizabeth and her family take me back to right before she was crowned Our Little Miss Preteen Queen.

"I was nervous for her," said her sister, Leigha McNair.

"I was really nervous, because I was like 'she is probably going to win.' and then whenever they called her name, I was really shocked that I won," said Elizabeth.

"When they called Lizzy out, I was like, ‘Oh My Gosh, Yay!’" said Abigail.

Her sister says she was very proud of her.

She tells Montana Right Now about her favorite parts of the competition - and besides making friends, she says she enjoys the interviews with the judges so they can learn more about her and Pro-Ams.

"Those were actually really fun cause we got to model the outfits. I did pajama, Disney princess, pretty in pink, party dress, and USA," said Elizabeth.

In July 2021 she will be heading to Baton Rouge, LA to compete for the world's OLM title as Montana's representative.

"World's is like our big Super Bowl pageant," said Abigail.

"Being in a pageant is not easy, it's not as easy as it looks. And I've learned that from being her sister," said Leigha.

While she aim's for the world title, she says she's excited for the off-season.

"I feel pretty happy because when, so, now that I am queen, after the unofficial season, I get to go to other pageants, but I'm not competing in them, I'm just there supporting the other girls that are competing. And I get to see my other friends that I made," said Elizabeth.

The queen’s duties are more than just competing for titles, she is also out in the community helping.

Right now she's helped lay sod at the Toby's House Crisis Nursery and is holding a band-aid drive.

"We're going to collect as many band-aids as we can and we're going to donate to like children's hospitals and stuff and places that need band-aid's," said Elizabeth.

Elizabeth and her family are fundraising to help her go to the world's competition - including filling tee shirts with business ads, princess bingo on June 19 at the Deer Lodge Elks, and they are raffling off a photo session.

For more information on how you can help, you can email elizabeth.olm.montana@gmail.com.