Great Falls High activities continue while students switch to remote learning

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After a jump in COVID cases this week, Great Falls High School has officially transitioned to remote learning, but all activities will continue with their normal schedule.
Superintendent Tom Moore says the reasoning behind the decision was simple.
"You don't have 1,600 people in an athletic event on the field. You have participants that are spaced and there's intermittent contact and we're not talking about having 1,500 or 1,600 people in close corners for six and a half, seven, eight hours a day," said Moore.
Earlier this week Great Falls Public Schools reported over 35 positive COVID cases in Great Falls High, now that number sits at 28 active cases.
Despite some public pushback, Head Football Coach Mark Samson says taking a step back from in-person learning was the right decision.
"Tom Moore and our principal, they did what they had to do. We have to try and mitigate it here at Great Falls High," said Samson.
Most sports teams at Great Falls High aren't seeing too much concern with their players right now but there will be some slight changes ahead.
"We do all our film and chalks either before practice or after practice now, and it actually has worked pretty well. It’s been a good week of practice so," said Samson.
"We might have to wear the mask on the bench during our games now and maybe a little more social distancing during games, but that's about it so far," said head volleyball coach Taylor Parker.
If any outbreaks occur on a particular team Moore says there is a good chance that activity could be shut down for some time. Until then, all activities will continue as is.