CASCADE COUNTY - Great Falls High’s Friday homecoming game may be cancelled, but that wasn’t enough to dampen staff and students’ spirits as they continued on with a ‘reverse parade.’
Instead of marching through town, floats and bands performed where they stood in Montana Expo Park, with some waving and chanting ‘Go Bisons!’ as spectators drove on a one way path.
Despite the game’s cancellation, a music and arts supervisor with Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) says the district continues looking for creative ways to keep school traditions alive as possible while keeping everyone safe.
“I think it’s important for the kids to have some semblance of fun during homecoming, and they’ve been able to just kind of punt and do something completely different at the last minute,” said Dusty Molyneaux. “This is just much safer to have the participants in the parade stay in one place and let the audience drive by.”
Next week CMR High will host their homecoming festivities, and you can expect they’ll look pretty similar to Great Falls Highs.