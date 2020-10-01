GREAT FALLS- Great Falls High School’s Homecoming game on Friday at Memorial Stadium has been canceled.
Superintendent Tom Moore says they were notified by the Belgrade school district that they were forced to cancel the varsity football game against Great Falls High School on Friday, October 2.
Friday’s game was Great Falls High School’s homecoming game and Coronation Ceremony, and the staff and student leadership at the high school have agreed to continue with the schedule of events for the remainder of Homecoming Week.
The reverse parade at the Montana Expo Park is still planned to happen beginning at 1:30 pm Friday afternoon, and the Royalty Court will be recognized and the Coronation of the 2020 Homecoming King and Queen will occur at 2:00 pm at the Fairgrounds.