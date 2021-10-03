Great Falls High School hub

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - This week is Homecoming week at Great Falls High School, and this year’s theme is “Lights, Camera, Bison.”

Class themes include:

Freshmen: Sci-Fi

Sophomores: Superheroes

Juniors: Musicals

Seniors: Comedies

The following are the 2021 homecoming week activities:

Monday, Oct. 4th Tie-Dye (hats only if Bison hats)

      Period 3,4 Assembly rehearsal

      Trailer drop off at Heritage Building 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

      Color Run 6:30 p.m. – Admission: Monetary donation

Tuesday, Oct. 5th Twin Day (hats only if in costume)

      Periods 1,2 Assembly rehearsal

      Float building 4:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. Heritage Bldg-fairgrounds

Wednesday, Oct. 6th Theme Day (hats only if in costume)

      Periods 5,6,7 Assembly rehearsal

      Float building 4:00 p.m.–6:30 p.m. Heritage Bldg-fairgrounds

Thursday, Oct. 7th Bison Pride/Dress Classy (hats only if in costume) (must conform to dress code)

      **7:00 a.m. classes will meet as scheduled Refer to classroom list to determine the assembly to attend with your class.

1st ROYALTY ASSEMBLY – Group 1 (check room list)

      1st Period 8:00-8:10

      Assembly #1 – 8:15-9:15 (approx.)

      Return to 1st period until end of assembly #2

      2nd Period 10:35-10:46– VOTE FOR ROYALTY No Period 3

      Lunches: Regular bell schedule

      Period 4-7 Regular bell schedule

2nd ROYALTY ASSEMBLY – Group 2 (check room list)

      1st Period 8:00-9:20-report to 1st per. until released over P.A.

      Assembly #2 – 9:30-10:30 (approx.)

      2nd Period 10:35-10:46 – VOTE FOR ROYALTY No Period 3

      Lunches: Regular bell schedule

      Period 4-7 Regular bell schedule

      “B” lunch – 3:10 p.m. Marching Band Rehearsal

      Coronation Rehearsal 2:30 p.m. – Memorial Stadium

      Float building 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Heritage Bldg-fairgrounds

Friday, Oct. 8th Blue & White Day (hats only if in costume)

**7:00 a.m. classes will meet as scheduled

      No Period 1

      Period 2 – 8:00-8:35

      Period 3 – 8:40-9:15

      Pep Assembly – 9:20-10:25 – Fieldhouse

      Period 4 – 10:30-11:00

      Period 5 – 11:05-11:35 (Seniors to barbecue @ 11:00)

      Bison Barbecue (Senior Stairs) – 11:05a.m.-12:15p.m.

      Parade – 1:30p.m.

Homecoming Street Dance/outdoor concert – 5:00 p.m.

Alumni Way (aka Sr. Stairs)

Admission: $2.00

      Varsity Football - 7:00 p.m. Blgs Skyview @ Memorial Stadium

      Half-time – Royalty Coronation

