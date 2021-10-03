GREAT FALLS, Mont. - This week is Homecoming week at Great Falls High School, and this year’s theme is “Lights, Camera, Bison.”
Class themes include:
Freshmen: Sci-Fi
Sophomores: Superheroes
Juniors: Musicals
Seniors: Comedies
The following are the 2021 homecoming week activities:
Monday, Oct. 4th Tie-Dye (hats only if Bison hats)
Period 3,4 Assembly rehearsal
Trailer drop off at Heritage Building 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Color Run 6:30 p.m. – Admission: Monetary donation
Tuesday, Oct. 5th Twin Day (hats only if in costume)
Periods 1,2 Assembly rehearsal
Float building 4:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. Heritage Bldg-fairgrounds
Wednesday, Oct. 6th Theme Day (hats only if in costume)
Periods 5,6,7 Assembly rehearsal
Float building 4:00 p.m.–6:30 p.m. Heritage Bldg-fairgrounds
Thursday, Oct. 7th Bison Pride/Dress Classy (hats only if in costume) (must conform to dress code)
**7:00 a.m. classes will meet as scheduled Refer to classroom list to determine the assembly to attend with your class.
1st ROYALTY ASSEMBLY – Group 1 (check room list)
1st Period 8:00-8:10
Assembly #1 – 8:15-9:15 (approx.)
Return to 1st period until end of assembly #2
2nd Period 10:35-10:46– VOTE FOR ROYALTY No Period 3
Lunches: Regular bell schedule
Period 4-7 Regular bell schedule
2nd ROYALTY ASSEMBLY – Group 2 (check room list)
1st Period 8:00-9:20-report to 1st per. until released over P.A.
Assembly #2 – 9:30-10:30 (approx.)
2nd Period 10:35-10:46 – VOTE FOR ROYALTY No Period 3
Lunches: Regular bell schedule
Period 4-7 Regular bell schedule
“B” lunch – 3:10 p.m. Marching Band Rehearsal
Coronation Rehearsal 2:30 p.m. – Memorial Stadium
Float building 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Heritage Bldg-fairgrounds
Friday, Oct. 8th Blue & White Day (hats only if in costume)
**7:00 a.m. classes will meet as scheduled
No Period 1
Period 2 – 8:00-8:35
Period 3 – 8:40-9:15
Pep Assembly – 9:20-10:25 – Fieldhouse
Period 4 – 10:30-11:00
Period 5 – 11:05-11:35 (Seniors to barbecue @ 11:00)
Bison Barbecue (Senior Stairs) – 11:05a.m.-12:15p.m.
Parade – 1:30p.m.
Homecoming Street Dance/outdoor concert – 5:00 p.m.
Alumni Way (aka Sr. Stairs)
Admission: $2.00
Varsity Football - 7:00 p.m. Blgs Skyview @ Memorial Stadium
Half-time – Royalty Coronation