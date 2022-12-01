GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls High School was put in a shelter in place as a precaution Thursday.
The closure was put in place after police were notified of a former student in the area who was possibly armed.
There have been no confirmed sightings of the individual, and the Great Falls Police Department says it is possible they are not armed.
At this time, there is a law enforcement presence in the area and the shelter in place has been lifted.
We will provide updates as they become available.
