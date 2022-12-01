Weather Alert

...Two Bands of Snow Continue Slowly Southeastward... At 320 PM, two bands of snow are spread from southwest to northeast along a line from Northern Beaverhead County to the Helena area, to eastern portions of the Hi-Line. These bands are producing moderate snow, with visibility of around one-half mile. Expect these bands to shift slowly southeastward through the early evening. Total accumulation over the next couple hours should total up to an inch or two at lower elevations, with a few inches likely in terrain. Exercise caution if you must travel in these areas over the next couple hours.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Cascade County below 5000ft. * WHEN...Until Midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.