GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls High School went into lockdown Tuesday for a suspicious person on-campus, Great Falls Public School confirmed.
Great Falls Police Officer Lt. Doug Otto told Montana Right Now the situation was rapidly evolving, but is now resolved.
There is no threat to the public.
GFPD said the school went into lockdown because a student was believed to be armed. However, GFPD said the object, which the suspect allegedly pointed at another student which made it appear to be a weapon, was a cell phone.
Students told MRN they were shook up a bit from the situation, but are good.