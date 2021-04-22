Weather Alert

...Pockets of freezing drizzle and snow may cause elevated surfaces to freeze this evening... Freezing drizzle and snow across parts of the area may cause black ice to develop on elevated surfaces by the mid-evening hours. Assume black ice where any road or elevated travel surface such as a bridge or overpass appears to be wet. Road surfaces will drop below freezing between mid-evening and the early morning hours Friday, with any snow or freezing drizzle during that time possibly accumulating on roads. Use extreme caution when on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses, as those surfaces freeze first. With black ice, you will need 10 times extra braking distance to fully stop when approaching intersections.