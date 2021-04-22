GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls High School’s Theater production of “Leaving Iowa” has been canceled through Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols.
The production has been canceled for Thursday, April 22, Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24.
“We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause for any patrons,” Great Falls Public Schools Music and Art Department wrote.
