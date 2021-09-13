GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Students and staff at Great Falls High School will be moving to remote learning for the rest of the week.
Remote learning will begin Sept. 13 at 5:00 pm until Monday, Sept. 20 at 7:00 am. Student learning will continue through this week via packets and remote learning.
Student athletic activities will continue as scheduled, however, health and safety protocols will be in place. Spectators are asked to wear masks at all Great Falls High School athletic events at this time.
According to Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS), the decision to move to remote learning is due to a high percentage of students and staff either being quarantined or isolated.
As of Monday, Sept. 13, Great Falls High School has seen the number of confirmed active COVID-19 cases increase to over 35 individuals, staff and students.
GFPS said there have been pockets of concentration regarding the confirmed cases, however, people being quarantined or isolated have affected all departments in the high school.
Over 40 classrooms have been identified that need to be disinfected.
Meal distribution will be provided for the remainder of the week at Paris Gibson Education Center and meals will be a “grab and go” situation.
Meals can be picked up Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Paris Gibson Education Center’s East entrance off of 25th St. South.
Parents with questions can contact the school until 3:00 pm Monday or the District Offices at 406-268-6008.
Students who need electronic devices can check them out at Great Falls High School by contacting the school at 406-268-6250.