GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Craft Beer Week in Great Falls is June 5 through June 11, and while we near the end of it, we're bringing you some history on craft beer in the Electric City.
The first Brewery in Great Falls was Volks Bros Brewery, starting in 1891.
Spirits of Cascade County is an exhibit at the History Museum and it's showing what breweries were doing before prohibition, as well as the rise of breweries in Great Falls after prohibition.
Great Falls Brewing, also known as Great Falls Select, opened in 1933 right after prohibition and every minute 92 bottles were filled being capped, producing 44,000 bottles a day.
Fun Fact: the baseball team in Great Falls was at one time named the "Select-Trics" after the brewery.
They were one of the biggest brewing companies at the time before they sold to a national brewery and shut down local plans in 1968.
"What we have in The History Museum is all of this advertising ephemera. We get to see how they were portraying their brand, how they had all this cool art, illustration, graphic design to say yeah, we're this awesome Great Falls Company," said Ashleigh McCann, collections curator for the History Museum.
Great Falls also had a few other breweries, including:
- Montana Brewing from 1894-1922
- American Brewing from 1895-1925
- Volk Brewery from 1935-1947
While you don't typically think 'Craft Beer' when you think of the Electric City and the surrounding areas, we do have four microbreweries currently.
These include Harvest Moon in Belt, Black Eagle Brewery, Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Co., and Mighty Mo Brewing Co.
