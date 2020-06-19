CASCADE COUNTY - Great Falls plans on trying something new this weekend, as local businesses come together for a ‘Downtown Summer Market’ in the heart of the city.
On Saturday morning, the market starts near the Civic Center and goes along Central Avenue before stopping at the 7th Street intersection.
Stores and restaurants aim on bringing their shopping and dining experiences outdoors along the road with merchandise and food.
Retail shops will set up on their walkways for sidewalk sales, while restaurants like the Mighty Mo will have seats outside for dining by the curb. Organizers said stalls and food trucks will also line up, and space themselves down the middle of the road.
The Downtown Great Falls Association (DGFA) said the market is their way of helping local businesses, after months of temporary closures in spring due to COVID-19.
“Having the stay at home orders and the shutdowns, it’s been a really difficult time for downtown businesses, who are all mostly locally owned, just mom and pop shops,” said Kellie Pierce, with DGFA. “And we really want to offer a way for people to come downtown, feel safe, do some shopping, get some fresh air and support our local businesses.”
Alison Fried, the owner of Dragonfly Dry Goods, said tomorrow’s event is a refreshing change of pace for stores like hers, and the customers they serve.
“I think people are looking for something to do, kinda to replace, but just to feel like they can get out and have people around, but still feel safe because it’s a huge downtown, it’s a huge street area,” said Fried.
The road closes bright and early at 7:00 am to make way for the event. Parking will be available at the city’s North parking garage, on side streets, 1st Ave North and 1st Ave South.
With social distancing in mind, Pierce said she encourages everyone to drop on by anytime between 8:00 am and 1:00 pm, as long as they’re respectful of those around them.
Some of the participating businesses tomorrow include:
Dragonfly Dry Goods
The Boutique Co.
Kellergeist
Craft vendors
Food trucks like Purple Gold
Mighty Mo
Kauffmans