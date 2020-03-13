GREAT FALLS - Hotels in the Electric City are usually fully booked this time of year, as people prepare to travel from all over the world for Western Art Week. However, many rooms may remain empty next week, as would-be guests cancel their plans out of concerns around COVID-19.
Staff from the O'Haire Motor Inn and Hotel Arvon said their reservations went down by roughly 70%, just days after the CM Russel Museum announced plans to postpone their events for Western Art Week. On Friday evening, the Great Western Show and the Outwest Art Show were postponed as well.
Despite the announcements, Hotel Arvon Manager Peter Jennings said he has no plans to close their doors anytime soon, and will move forward with a few new hygienic precautions.
"We've instructed our staff to double down on [hygiene] and wash their hands more,” said Jennings. “We're clearing off, cleaning off commonly touched areas, counter tops, door knobs, that sort of thing more often.”
In the meantime, Jennings said he's asking staff showing flu-like symptoms to go home for the day, and encourages any guests showing similar signs to stay in their rooms as much as possible.
While bigger hotel chains, like those under Hilton, introduced free cancellation policies as a result of rising health concerns this week, Jennings said Hotel Arvon may use them on a case-by-case basis.