GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A trailer-vac is working on removing sand from the Great Falls Ice Plex’s rink after leaks were found in the cooling system, and now they are looking for some help.
An update from the Great Falls Ice Plex says it will likely take to the end of the week for the job to be done and at this time they are looking for volunteers to help clear out sand by hand.
Teens and adults can sign up to help online here.
In addition to manual labor, they are also seeking equipment to help with the removal including wheelbarrows and/or blunt-edged shovels they can borrow.
If you can provide any equipment, you are asked to contact Chris by sending an email to rinkmanager@gf-ice.org or calling (406) 505-0594.