GREAT FALLS, Mont. - When you get to the Great Falls International Airport, you'll see some construction as they are going through one of several improvements to the Airport you'll see over the next several years.
Delta Airlines ticketing counter recently got moved back about 25 feet.
But besides working on pushing the ticketing counters back, the airport is also replacing the conveyer system that airlines use to put your bags on to go to the back and screen before putting them on the airplane.
The one they have now is about 50 years old; this new system will give them more capacity and be more efficient.
"When the conveyers installed, the conveyer will lead to the middle, the conveyer will go directly into the screening machine, directly out of the screening machine, and there will be two centralized locations where the airlines will pick up their belts... The airplanes are getting bigger. I know united as an 830 schedules this summer, that kind of plane is a challenge with the system we currently have. Going forward we'll be able to handle that plus another larger plane at the same time, really without much difficulty," said John Faulkner, airport director.
They are also working on modernizing other parts of the airport including signage both inside and out, adding more lighting around the entrances, and replacing the canopy outside.
Faulkner says it's a big-little change, because while it doesn't look like much to us, there is so much more happening behind the scenes.
These changes sound help serve the community for at least another 20 years.
Faulkner recommends you show up 2-hours early if you're flying out of Great Falls to accommodate any construction delays.
