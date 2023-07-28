GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Local Great Falls brewery Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company has been selected as the official craft beer of the Big Sky Conference, announced July 22.
Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company sent out a release saying they take enormous pride in their partnership with the Big Sky Conference.
“Katie and I both grew up attending Big Sky Conference games with our families,” Jeremiah Johnson, of Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company, said in a release. “We first met in a Big Sky Conference classroom, earned degrees at Big Sky Conference schools, and started dating years later after reconnecting at a Big Sky Conference football game. We then launched the Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company brand with a licensed partnership with a Big Sky Conference school. With all of these major milestones, we are so proud to add another as the official craft beer of the Big Sky Conference. We are Big Sky and we are so excited!”
Jeremiah Jonson Brewing Company added the following in its release:
"The crew from Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company had a great time at the weekend event, where they had the opportunity to interact with valued members and teams of the Big Sky Conference. The atmosphere was electric, and the team at Jeremiah Johnson was warmly welcomed by all attendees.
Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company's commitment to brewing excellence and its dedication to delivering exceptional taste experiences aligns perfectly with the values upheld by the Big Sky Conference. With this exciting collaboration, both entities aim to elevate the spectator experience and add an extra touch of excitement to the forthcoming sporting events."
