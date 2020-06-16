GREAT FALLS, Montana - Organizers of the July 4th Parade in Great Falls say that the festivities will go on as planned, with some changes because of COVID-19.
The parade committee says they've been working with city, county and state leaders to make sure everyone is safe from COVID-19. Organizers are creating "people pods" and will have neutral zones along the parade route to keep in line with social distancing suggestions.
The year no candy, balloons or brochures will be allowed.
Anyone who wants to be in the parade needs to apply. Applications can be found here.
Parade organizers say that this year they need more volunteers because of the extra requirements. If you would like to volunteer, call Lola at 750-4721