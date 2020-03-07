Weather Alert

...REDUCED VISIBILITIES THIS EVENING... AN AREA OF MODERATE SNOW WAS MOVING TO THE EAST NORTHEAST ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA THIS EVENING. MOTORIST SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR REDUCED VISIBILITIES TO AS LOW AS A HALF OF A MILE IN THE HEAVIEST BURSTS OF SNOW. IN ADDITION, WHILE MOST ROAD SURFACES MAY BE WET, ELEVATED SURFACES LIKE BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES COULD BECOME SLIPPERY. ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION, AND BE PREPARED FOR CHANGING ROAD CONDITIONS.