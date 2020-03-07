GREAT FALLS - From drawing shapes to counting numbers, growing children between the ages of three-to-six go through many developmental milestones. Over the weekend, educational groups came together in the Paris Gibson Education Center to sharpen kids' minds in their fifth annual Brain-Building Expo.
After hundreds of people showed up last year, Family Connections decided to expand the expo to PGEC’s entire gym area, giving kids more space and booths to build connections in both their minds and in the local community.
Preschoolers got the chance to use their senses, playing with other kids in small sandboxes, crafting at art stations, and even while meeting and greeting your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.
It's all to encourage children in getting out and building the motor and social skills they'll need later on in life, especially as kids use more digital media for longer periods of time.
"It's hard for them to learn how to play with stuff when they're just stuck to the screen, so I think [the expo] is good,” said Anthony Davlos, a father of six children who’s gone to the expo over the past couple of years. “It kinda gets them out of just dealing with the screen, and actually playing with toys and sand and water.”
“It's really simple as putting kids with kids and letting them play,” Davlos continued, “And I think as you get older, it kinda becomes more important being able to deal with other people"
As kids explored the expo, it was also a chance for parents to learn about local health and educational resources, like Alluvion and the Great Falls Public Library, that they could use for their families moving forward.
While it’s difficult to say what the future has in store, Davlos said he hopes the expo will only grow more from here on out.