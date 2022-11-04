GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Businesses and residences on 10th Ave. N to River Dr. N and 38th St. to 57th St. in Great Falls are being told to secure their doors and not let unknown people inside.
A heavy police presence can be seen on the northeast side of town as Great Falls police are trying to locate Andale Goodsoldier.
River Dr. N from 38th St. to 57th St. is currently closed.
Goodsoldier is wanted for several felony offenses that took place Friday afternoon in Great Falls, and the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) says he should be considered armed and dangerous.
According to GFPD, Andale Goodsoldier is a 17-year-old Native American male, who is five feet, ten inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Goodsoldier was last seen wearing gray and black clothing and a black LA Dodgers hat, possibly carrying a green backpack and he was last seen in the Giant Springs area.
If you believe you see Goodsoldier, you are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. Any information that may be useful in locating Goodsoldier can be reported to 406-455-8517.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.