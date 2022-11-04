Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 40 to 50 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph, are expected. Local gusts to 85 mph are possible in wind prone locations near the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains. * WHERE...Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Cascade County below 5000ft, Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Isolated power outages are expected. Travel will be very difficult, especially for high profile vehicles or those pulling trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Period of most intense wind speeds and gusts are expected from 3 AM MDT Saturday through 3 PM MDT on Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If possible, consider delaying travel during the period of highest winds or finding an alternate route. &&