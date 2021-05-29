CASCADE COUNTY, Mont. - After hosting more off-the-cuff celebrations in past years, the Great Falls LGBTQ Center says it’s coming together for its very first public pride weekend.

The group tells Montana Right Now they’re focusing on making events more accessible to families, sharing their message of equality through activities like cycling, church service and live music.

While acceptance of LGBTQ groups have grown over the years, one community member says they still have work to do.

“I think those are things we can work on through events like this,” said Tyson Hobein, one of the center’s board members. “While things have certainly gotten better and we’re certainly miles ahead from where we were decades ago, there’s still miles more to go.”

According to a 2020 report from the Human Rights Campaign, Great Falls ranks the lowest statewide in LGBTQ support. However, Hobein says he looks forward to seeing that grow in the near future.

Celebrations go on from June 11th - 13th. You can find the schedule below:

Friday:

6:00 pm - Tour De Brews starts at Black Eagle Brewery (1602 25th Ave NE, Black Eagle)

Saturday

11:00 am - A LGBTQ friendly and affirming church service from the First Congregational United Church of Christ at the Gibson Park band shell.



12:30 am - LGBTQ Poetry Open Mic



1:45 pm - Alphabet Mafia Adult Spelling Bee



3:00 pm - Music from SpaceBoy



3:45 pm - Music from Red Sky Morning



5:00 pm - Music from Hell City Kitty



6:00 pm - Dance party with Nosight as the evening’s DJ



7:00 pm - Afterparty at Keller Geist

Sunday

10:00 am to 1:00 pm - Big Gay Recovery Brunch at Tracy’s downtown



3:00 pm - Sunday Funday Disk Golf at Warden Park