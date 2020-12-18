CASCADE COUNTY - As Blackfeet Nation extends its stay-at-home order for the next few weeks, one organization in the Electric city is raising essential goods for their northern neighbors in need.
So far, the Great Falls LGBTQ Center tells Montana Right Now they’ve gotten plenty of winter clothing since they started earlier this week. It’s the center’s first time doing a drive like this, after hearing about demand for important household items from indigenous and youth groups on Blackfeet.
“We think that it’s a huge honor to have them trust us with putting something together like this and working with us to make it happen,” said Jasmine Taylor, the center’s president.
Outside of clothes, they’re also encouraging community members to send any cleaning supplies or lasting food products they can spare,like pet feed and diapers, for people who can’t access them as easily.
”Everything that you’re donating here is going to help a person or a family that is just struggling right now, and so this is a wonderful way to have a really direct impact on our Montana neighbors and our Montana communities,” said Taylor.
You can drop off donations at the center’s office, located at 1400 1st Ave North on Paris Gibson Square’s second floor. Taylor says this makes social distancing possible, keeping donors from making physical contact with volunteers.
“We’re trying to do everything contactless to make it as safe as possible,” she said.
You may also reach out by email at gflgbtq@gmail.com if you’d like the center to pick them up from your doorstep.
The drive lasts all month long before tribal members send donations to Blackfeet Nation in early January. You can find a list of needed items below and on their official Google Doc.