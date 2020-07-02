GREAT FALLS- Patrons to the Great Falls Library will be required to wear masks beginning Tuesday, July 7.
Anyone who needs a mask will be provided one by the library free of charge, and children under 12 are exempt from the requirement.
The Great Falls Library says their policy is that children are to be accompanied by a responsible person over the age of 12 who can maintain social distancing measures.
“This is not undertaken lightly, we understand that some people are not comfortable with mask-wearing. We want to be able to stay open and serve our patrons, but with the rise in Covid-19 cases across the state, we cannot continue to do that safely without requiring masks,” says Library Director, Susie Mclntyre. “Thousands of people rely on the services we provide. We are doing everything we can to be good stewards on the trust and funding we receive from our community. The health and safety of our staff and patrons is paramount. Masks are our best defense.”
Since May 19, the library has been open to the public 25 hours a week, and in that time, they say thousands of patrons have come into the building for access to computers, wifi, printing and informational services, as well as to check out reading material.
The Great Falls Library says in the first two weeks, there were 3,251 walk-in patrons in the building, and those numbers are only increasing.
Since they reopened, all library staff has been required to wear masks and rigorous cleaning protocols are in place.
The library is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm with special vulnerable population hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.
If you want to get something from the library, but do not want to go in, curbside pick-up is available every Monday. A hold can be placed over the phone or online through the library’s website and a time can be arranged for pick up.