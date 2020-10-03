CASCADE COUNTY - After months of delays, Great Falls homeowners expressed appreciation Saturday in a Gibson Park rally for their officers, sheriff’s deputies and troopers, kicking off the weekend with flags and signs.
Together, they cheered on local law enforcement while social distancing, thanking them for protecting the communities they serve.
“We just want to make sure that they understand how much this community loves and supports and appreciates their service,” said Event Organizer and City Commissioner Rick Tryon.
This was shortly after an informal ‘Back the Blue Ride’ parade downtown, letting others safely show their support if they weren’t comfortable with attending the rally.
“[Officers] need to know that we have their backs,” said Ride Organizer Wendy Dick, believing it’s important to show gratitude to law enforcement considering the things they often face.
“Car wrecks, tragedies, people dieing, they see that everyday and they live with that everyday. They have to know that we appreciate them no matter what,” said Dick.
On stage, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter took the mic, explaining how fundraising plays a key part in their work, well before ‘Defunding the Police’ became a popular slogan.
“You had to have foundations to get the necessary equipment to your people. Remember, guys like me don’t need that equipment. The deputies, the detention officers back there, they’re the ones that need the equipment, they’re the ones on the front lines,” said Slaughter.
While the events come months after local Black Lives Matter demonstrations throughout summer, Tryon says the ride and rally weren’t meant as attacks on any movements.
“This is not against anybody or for any political party or any other political agenda,” he said.
Both Tryon and Dick tell Montana Right Now they’re looking at making Saturday’s events an official yearly thing moving forward.